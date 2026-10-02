Housekeeper Attacked by Chris Brown’s Dog Accepts Reduced $9.5 Million Award, Avoids New Trial – Report

Chris Brown's housekeeper has reportedly accepted the proposed award reduction from her lawsuit against him, agreeing to a $9.5 million payout and avoiding a retrial in the matter.

TMZ reported the number was accepted by Maria Avila on Thursday (Oct. 1), following Judge Huey P. Cotton's decision to reverse the previous $12.9 million ruling two days prior. According to the report, Judge Cotton cited the amount as excessive based on the evidence presented at trial over the summer, and felt there was insufficient evidence of nerve damage and other issues.

Of the $9.5 million, $3.85 million is for past non-economic losses, $5.4 million for future non-economic losses and $250,000 for future medical expenses. Had Maria not agreed to the lesser payout, the case would have gone to trial again.

Maria sued Chris for negligence in April of 2021, claiming she was mauled by his 200-pound Caucasian Shepherd while taking out the trash at his California home in 2020. She suffered lifelong scarring and physical injuries due to the incident.

Maria was reportedly seeking $90 million in damages initially. The first trial in the matter ended in a mistrial after one of the jurors looked up information related to the case on the internet and shared it with other jury members. The second trial took place shortly afterward, with a verdict being reached two weeks after the initial mistrial.

Maria's sister, Patricia Avila, was also awarded $855,000 for past economic damages and emotional distress, as she was present during the attack.

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