Chris Brown Claims Mother of His Daughter Lovely Is Running With a False Narrative After She Claims He’s Threatening Her Boyfriend

Chris Brown hits back at the mother of his daughter Lovely, Diamond Brown, after she filed new documents in court alleging the singer is threatening the men she's dated after him.

Documents obtained by TMZ on Monday (Oct. 5) show Diamond accused Chris of engaging in "disturbing behavior" and harassing her current and prior boyfriends as the two continue to battle over child support and custody.

Shortly after the filing was made public, Chris went to his Instagram Story with a response, alleging Diamond is completely lying.

"NOT ENTERTAINING IGNORANCE!" he wrote. "Not allowing me to have time with my child so you can run with a false narrative to the court is disgusting. There is no 50/50 parenting. I LITERALLY PAY FOR EVERYTHING, her cars (2), her HOUSE, SCHOOLING, MEDICAL, and 10K a month. I haven't seen my daughter in 7 months. I DON'T CARE ABOUT BITTER BABYMOMMA or who she date. I CARE ABOUT MY CHILD. I wanna know what she tells Lovely when she asks about her dad."

Chris also denied Diamond's allegations through an email from his lawyer to her legal team, according to the report.

"Chris denies this and in fact I continue to see your client posting things that are inappropriate," the email reads. "Please send me specifics to address so I can understand and assist if this is really happening."

In her filing, Diamond claims Chris gets "extremely angry" when she dates other men despite their relationship ending two years ago. She alleges he made death threats against her most recent boyfriend and his twin brother, including through third parties. She also claims Chris engaged in similar behavior toward another man she dated after their breakup, saying both relationships ended because of his alleged harassment.

Diamond further claims Chris has not asked to see Lovely in the last six to seven months and recently "blew up" at her in front of their daughter at a birthday party. She also alleges he has attempted to harass her through social media. Diamond did note, however, that she's trying to avoid seeking a domestic violence restraining order and is not requesting one at this time.

The filing also accuses Chris of withholding financial documents needed to determine child support. Diamond says Chris, whom she estimates is worth $50 million, earns significantly more than her $1,500 monthly income and has "stalled all discovery attempts, and attempted to run Diamond out of money." She says she is not seeking the same lifestyle as Chris, only "basic adequacy to meet the child's needs."

Diamond sued Chris over child support and custody in May 2026 and requested primary custody, which Chris opposed.

Check out Chris' response to Diamond Brown's filing in full below.

See Chris Brown's Response to Diamond's Filing

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