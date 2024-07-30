Chino XL Dead at 50

Chino XL has passed away at the age of 50.

Chino XL Dead

On Tuesday (July 30), the New Jersey-bred rapper's family released an official statement confirming Chino's passing via his Instagram account.

"The family of Derek Keith Barbosa, professionally known as Chino XL, is devastated to relay the news of his passing. Chino died on the morning of Sunday, July 28, 2024 at home. He was 50," the statement, which can be seen below, reads. "Chino is survived by his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie."

Known as the "King of Punchlines," his family wants him to be remembered as a "girl dad." "In a joint statement, his daughters reflect: 'Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad," the statement continued. "And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.' The family asks for privacy at this time. Details of a memorial will be forthcoming."

Rappers React to Chino XL's Passing

Several artists have hopped on social to react to the untimely passing.

"Damn… RIP to the legend Chino XL," fellow Jersey native Joe Budden typed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"This ones a tough one," Pubic Enemy's Chuck D posted. "I admired Dj Polo as a ⁦@hiphopgods PEer. ⁦@CHINOXL was my brother in rhyme & Art. He encouraged my graphics forward. We exchanged art books. He looked out to protect my lyric books better. He supported my events. We supported his music & rt."

"RIP CHino XL," ScHoolboy Q posted.

Chino XL was a respected lyricist from East Orange, N.J. who rose to prominence in the mid-1990s. He released his debut album Here to Save You All in 1996. He would go on to drop three more solo studio albums; I Told You So (2001), Poison Pen (2006) and Ricanstruction: The Black Rosary (2012).

Following a lull on the music tip, he returned to action on the the Chino vs. Balt EP with Balt Getty in 2020 and most recently released the joint project God's Carpenter with Stu Bangas in 2023.

See Chino XL's family's statement about his passing below.

Read Chino XL's Family's Statement