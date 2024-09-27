Chino XL’s Family Reveals He Died by Suicide – Report

Chino XL's death was reportedly the result of the rapper taking his own life.

Chino XL's Cause of Death Revealed

On Friday (Sept. 27), TMZ provided an update on the late New Jersey rapper's cause of death. According to a statement from Chino XL's family shared by the celebrity news site, Chino, born Derek Barbosa, died from suicide.

"With the most profound sadness imaginable, we share the news that our beloved father decided to end his own life," the statement reads. "It’s been the most painful and personal experience of our lives but in honor of Suicide Awareness Month, we decided to share this truth. Dad would hope that this news may help someone else stay alive."

TMZ reports Chino's cause of death was listed as asphyxia as a result of ligature hanging by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Chino XL's Death Rocks Hip-Hop Community

Chino XL died at the age of 50 on July 28. Following his passing, his daughters released a group statement on Instagram.

"Our father filled our lives with lessons and so much love," the statement reads. "We are incredibly proud of who he was, of all that he achieved, of his huge heart and of all he shared with the world. The indelible mark he leaves on hip hop and the love and support he exchanged with countless friends and fans are what we hope to be the cornerstone of his legacy. While this loss is unimaginable for us, we also understand that so many others will miss our Dad. Hug everyone you love, as often as you can."

Many rappers posted their condolences on social media after hearing the news including Joe Budden, Chuck D, ScHoolboy Q and others.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources.