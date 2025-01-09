Chance The Rapper Settles Divorce With Ex-Wife Kirsten Corley

Chance The Rapper and his ex-wife Kirsten Corley have settled their divorce after announcing that they parted way last April.

Chance The Rapper and Wife Agree to Terms of Divorce

On Jan. 3, Chano agreed to the terms of the divorce, according to documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (Jan. 9). Details of the settlement have yet to be released. A judge still has to sign off on the agreement to make it official.

Chance and Corley were wed in a marriage ceremony in March of 2019 that was attended by family and friends in Newport Beach, Calif. However, in October of 2022, Kirsten spoke out after Chance's X account liked a sexually explicit post. In April of 2023, she released a statement after a video of Chano dutty wining on women at Carinval went viral.

Last April, the former partners released a joint statement on Instagram announcing their breakup. "After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways," the post shared via Instagram Story read. "We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you - Chance & Kirsten."

Corley officially filed for divorce from the Chicago rapper last December, eight months after they made their split public. The couple share two daughters named Kensli and Marli.

