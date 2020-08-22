Chance The Rapper Hopes Megan Thee Stallion Gets Justice in Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion recently dropped a bombshell when she confirmed she was shot by Tory Lanez on the night the rapper was arrested in July. Chance The Rapper is hoping the 2019 XXL Freshman is able to have a positive conclusion to the wild situation.

On Saturday (Aug. 22), Chano posted his thoughts on the latest revelation in the case on Twitter. "I hope Meg really gets justice for what Tory did to her," he wrote. "And that we can all learn from this, how near and constant and serious, the threat of lethal violence and abuse is for every Black woman."

The Chicago rapper's words of encouragement come a day after Megan broke her silence on what she says actually happened when she was shot in Los Angeles while hanging out with Tory, Kylie Jenner and a friend back on July 12. "Since y'all hoes so worried ’bout it," Meg said on Instagram Live. "Yes, this nigga Tory shot me. You shot me. And you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying and shit. Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you dragging it. You really fuckin’ dragging it. Muthafuckas talkin’ ’bout I hit this nigga. I never hit you. Muthafuckas was like, 'Oh, she mad ’cause he was tryna fuck with Kylie.' No, I wasn't. You dry shot me."

Tory, who has yet to comment on the whole situation, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon following the incident and bailed out the following day. Rumors had circulated that the Canada native had been deported but that turned out to be false. The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office is currently mulling over whether to charge Tory, born Daystar Peterson, with felony assault.