Jury Selection Begins in Cash Out’s Trial for Rape, Sex Trafficking and Luring Women Into Prostitution Through His Record Label

Jury selection has started in Atlanta rapper Cash Out's sex crimes trial in Georgia.

Jury Selection Begins in Cash Out's Sex Crimes Trial

On Monday (June 2), jury selection commenced in Cash Out's sex crimes trial in Fulton County, Georgia, 11 Alive News reports. The 34-year-old rhymer, real name John Michael Hakeem Gibson, is accused of running a criminal enterprise that allegedly included rape and sex trafficking. Prosecutors also alleged that Cash Out used his record label to lure women into prostitution.

According to a 2023 re-indictment, prosecutors claimed Cash Out led his alleged racketeering organization with violence and coercion by promising women money and status within the company.

"Although now administratively dissolved, Cash Out used PMG (Pyrex Music Group, LLC), along with this brand name 'Cash Out,' to promote his music and the 'Cash Out' brand, and through the use of deception and then coercion, enticed and recruited women from social media platforms to engage in commercial sexual activity," the re-indictment stated.

Read More: Rappers Who Won Serious Legal Cases

Cash Out's Criminal Indictment Explained

Cash Out was indicted in 2022 on multiple charges including rape, sex trafficking, aggravated sodomy and violating Georgia's RICO Act. Four other people have been indicted in the case: Linda Smith, also known as "Morenika Vinnie" and "Mama Ca$h Out"; Tyrone Taylor, also known as "Rooskie"; TKierra Danieele Adams, also known as "Boots"; and Demetrius Lamont Edwards, also known as "Drama."

The indictment detailed some disturbing allegations, including Cash Out's alleged assault of a woman with a belt. Additionally, one of Cash Out's co-defendants is accused of pointing a gun at a victim, and another is charged with rape along with the same gun-related charges.

"The most troubling aspect of this case is that women have been victimized and brutalized within our community by people who had a chance to do something else with their lives," Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told news outlet WSB-TV in 2022. "He's a very talented musical performer. Unfortunately, he didn't stay in that business, and he branched off to the business that finds him under indictment."

If found guilty, Cash Out faces 25 years to life in prison. His trial is expected to last several weeks into July.

Read More: See the Famous Attorneys Who Rappers With Legal Issues Run To

Check out 11 Alive News' coverage of the Cash Out trial below.

Watch 11 Alive's Report on Jury Selection Begins in Trial for Atlanta Rapper Accused of Sex Crimes Below