Cash Out Found Guilty of Pimping, Rape and More in Sex Trafficking RICO Trial

After a day of deliberations, a jury has found Ca$h Out guilty of several charges in his sex trafficking RICO case.

Verdict in Ca$h Out RICO Case

On Friday (July 18), the jury convicted the Atlanta rapper of rape, pimping, aggravated sodomy and two counts of sex trafficking, Atlanta News First reports. He was found not guilty on a third count of sex trafficking and charges of sexual servitude, aggravated assault and place of prostitution.

Ca$h Out's mom, Linda Smith, who was also a codefendant on the case, was found guilty of a trafficking count and not guilty of another trafficking count and prostitution.

A third codefendant, Tyrone Taylor, was found guilty on all counts, including aggravated sodomy and rape, except one. He was acquitted on the pimping count. All three were convicted on RICO charges as well.

Why Was Ca$h Out on Trial?

Ca$h Out was indicted in 2022 and accused of using his status as a rapper to lure women into sex work and using his label, Pyrex Music Group. The rapper's mother, who also goes by "Mama Ca$h," is a co-defendant in the case along with another man, Tyrone Taylor, who was also charged for his alleged role in the prostitution ring.

The rapper's trial started on June 2. Several women testified that Ca$h Out made them perform sex acts for money that they would then allegedly have to turn over to the rapper, who gave them promises of money and career advances. The jury was also shown bank records that allegedly showed payments tied to sex trafficking.

Ca$h's defense argued that he was innocent and overcharged.

"There was no conspiracy to do RICO. There was no clear criminal enterprise," attorney Careton Matthews said during closing arguments on Wednesday (July 16).

How Much Time Is Ca$h Out Facing?

The rapper is facing the possibility of 25 years to life in prison.

When Will Ca$h Out Be Sentenced?

A judge has set the sentencing hearing for Monday (July 21) at 10 a.m. EST.

