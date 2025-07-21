Cash Out Receives Two Life Sentences Plus 75 Years for Rape and RICO Conviction

Ca$h Out was given two life sentences plus 75 years today after being convicted of pimping, rape and other charges last week.

Judge Sentences Ca$h Out to Life in Prison

On Monday (July 21), the rapper, born John Michael Hakeem Gibson, appeared in court, where a judge handed down his prison term. According to Atlanta News First, the Atlanta rhymer received two life sentences for rape and aggravated sodomy. The sentences will run concurrently. He got another 75 years for the remaining charges, which included two counts of sex trafficking and RICO violations.

Ca$h Out's Mother and Codefendant Sentenced

Ca$h Out was charged and convicted of running a prostitution ring in Atlanta with the help of his mother, Linda Smith, and another codefendant named Tyrone Taylor, with the trio using the rapper's Pyrex Music Group label to lure women into prostitution. Smith and Taylor were also convicted. Smith was was sentenced to 30 years: 10 years for sex trafficking and 20 years for RICO violations.

Taylor was given two life sentences in addition 94 years for rape, aggravated sodomy, sex trafficking, RICO violations, cocaine possession and other charges.

Ca$h Out Gives Statement at Sentencing

During his sentencing hearing, Ca$h Out offered a statement to the judge ahead of learning his fate.

"Being on this trial, I was able to see how the jurors are put in a tough decision to sit there and judge someone's life," he said. "It's a hard decision and I feel like they made the wrong judgment. I've done things in my life. I'm not perfect. But the things I've been accused of, I haven't done those things."

XXL has reached out to Ca$h Out's attorney for comment about the verdict.

Check out footage from Ca$h Out's sentencing below.

Watch Ca$h Out's Full Statement Before Being Sentenced to Life in Prison

Watch Atlanta News First's Coverage of the Ca$h Out Sentencing