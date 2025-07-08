Inside the Cash Out RICO Trial – Cops and Witnesses Testify About Rapper Allegedly Luring Women Into Prostitution

The trial for Ca$h Out continues in Georgia, as the rapper faces charges of violating Georgia's RICO Act, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, aggravated assault and rape.

Details of Cash Out Trial

Ca$h Out, born John Gibson, who was arrested and indicted in 2022, has been on trial since June 2. The Atlanta rhymer is accused of using his status as a rapper to lure women into prostitution and using his label, Pyrex Music Group, to recruit women from social media platforms to engage in commercial sexual activity. The rapper's mother, Linda Smith, who also goes by "Mama Ca$h," is a co-defendant in the case along with another man, Tyrone Taylor, who is believed to have participated in the crimes.

So far, the jury has heard from multiple women who testified Gibson had them perform sex acts for money that they would then allegedly have to give the rapper, Atlanta News First reports. Prosecutors claim the women were promised financial opportunities and personal benefits, including increased power and status within the company. The jury was shown bodycam footage of Ca$h Out's arrest, which occurred during a prostitution sting in Gwinnett County, Ga.

The government is also accusing Ca$h Out and his mother of intimidating witnesses involved in the case. Prosecutors entered several jail calls into evidence where Ca$h Out is heard telling his mom to locate the women to prevent them from testifying. In one incident, Smith allegedly tried to contact a woman who was arrested during the prostitution sting at a Buckhead physical therapy clinic and was arrested. During interrogation, Smith told the police she was just there to check on her friend who missed a probation appointment.

“I mean, y’all acting like I done kidnapped her,” Smith said during the questioning, according to WSB-TV.

Another woman testified that she was held against her will, raped and forced into prostitution by Ca$h Out and Tyrone Taylor at a Fulton County, Ga. motel. A police officer testified about responding to a call from the hotel and coming into contact with the woman, who claimed everything was fine. The officer said she was obviously lying.

On Monday (July 7), Ca$h Out's ex-girlfriend took the stand. She claimed the rapper secluded her from her family and used her to collect money from sex workers.

Ca$h Out's defense team is denying the claims. He is facing 25 years to life in prison if found guilty.

