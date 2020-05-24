Cardi B Confirms New Single Is Coming Very Soon

Cardi B isn't letting the coronavirus pandemic stop her from putting out new chunes.

On Saturday (May 23), the Bronx rapper hopped on Instagram Live to interact with fans. During the session, she revealed new music is afoot. "My single is coming very, very soon, okay guys," Bardi revealed, before jokingly adding, "My single is coming when I lose weight. Never!"

She then confirmed, "Nah, it's coming real soon, I swear. And y'all gon' love it."

It's been two full years since Cardi released her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and earned the former reality show star a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album in 2019. She spent most of last year on the road promoting the project, which became the most-streamed female rap album last December, and the first debut female rap album to spend 100 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart in March.

Since the release of her debut album, Cardi has teased a sophomore LP a few times. Late last year, she jokingly announced she was going to title the album Tiger Woods.

"I think I'm going to name my album Tiger Woods," she said on IG Live. "I think I'm going to call it Tiger Woods because, remember when everybody was talking shit on Tiger Woods, like ‘Oh blah blah, blah blah this, blah blah that,' and then he fucking came and won that green jacket? That’s what I’m going to name my album.”

Cardi has also released three promotional singles including "Press," "Money" and "Please Me" featuring Bruno Mars.