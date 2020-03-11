Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy Becomes First Debut Female Rap Album to Spend 100 Weeks on Billboard 200

Cardi B's debut album has made history on the charts once again.

As of Wednesday (March 11), the Bronx rapper's first studio album Invasion of Privacy has sat on the Billboard 200 chart for a grand total of 100 weeks. It's the only debut album by a female rapper to achieve the historic feat. The 13-track LP, which features her first smash hit "Bodak Yellow" and her beloved single "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J. Balvin, debuted at No. 1 shortly after it dropped on April 6, 2018.

Billboard

The last time Cardi made history on the charts was back in January. The "Money" rapper managed to surpass Lauryn Hill's 91-week record for the longest-charting debut album by a female rapper with The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Since then, the album has made itself at home among other classic albums. Bardi's debut LP may be sitting at No. 79 at the moment, but it doesn't look like it's leaving the chart anytime soon.

The longevity of Invasion of Privacy is only outmatched by Nicki Minaj's third album, The Pinkprint, which currently sits at 123 weeks on the chart. IOP was dubbed the most streamed female rap album in Spotify history back in December 2019 after the LP amassed 2.8 billion streams.

Hopefully, Bardi, who has been on the road recently, will be able to outdo herself with her upcoming album, which is expected to drop this year. There's no confirmed release date for the album just yet, but everything she's been recording lately has all been for her next project.