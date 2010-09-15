Cam’ron & Jim Jones Diss Kanye West on New Track

Jim Jones and Cam’ron leaked a new song today (September 15) dissing Kanye West over the instrumental to “Runaway,” a song Ye premiered this past Sunday at the MTV Video Music Awards.

On the track Cam spits, “Kanye you a sucka nigga/Dissed Dame, so my attitude is fuck the nigga/Stuck to jigga. How you gon’ live with that? Took the beat, now come get it back.” [Listen here]

In related news, Kanye recently told NYMag.com that he’s almost ready to release his new video for “Runaway” and shared details on the artistic vision for the video. “It’s the story of a phoenix fallen to Earth, and I make her my girlfriend, and people discriminate against her aned eventually she has to burn herself alive and go back to her world,” says ‘Ye. “I’ve been feeling the idea of the phoenix. It’s been in my heart for a while. It’s maybe parallel to my career. I threw a Molotov cocktail in my career last year, in a way, and I had to come back as a better person.”

According to Mr. West, the video, which was shot in Prague a couple weeks ago is a “40-minute noir piece based on his new album.”

The track also features Pusha T, the newest addition to Kanye's G.O.O.D. Music label. —Brooklyne Gipson