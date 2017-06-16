Buy Tickets to the 2017 XXL Freshman Show in Los Angeles Here

Since the big reveal of the 2017 XXL Freshman Class earlier this week (June 13), the hype about this year's class has skyrocketed. This year's crop got the internet buzzing almost immediately after the cover was announced. For those who haven't quite kept up with the chaos, 2017's XXL Freshman Class includes The Bronx’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie; Portland, Ore.’s Aminé; Oakland’s Kamaiyah; Atlanta’s Kap G, Ventura, Calif.’s Kyle; Tokyo representer Madeintyo; ATL’s Playboi Carti; Philadelphia’s PnB Rock; Houston’s Ugly God and this year’s 10th Spot winner, Broward County, Fla.’s XXXTentacion.

With our new class representing diversity in hip-hop, no two acts on the roster are the same. That means you can expect no artist's set at the Los Angeles show to be a snooze. This is probably the only time you'll be able to see this type of hip-hop variety on the same bill. You'll hear Kyle's "iSpy," Playboi Carti's "Magnolia," A Boogie's "Drowning" and Kamaiyah's "Why You Always Hatin'" all on one stage, plus more. And with the performance taking place in L.A., you never know which rappers might show up. Unexpected guests could even hop onstage and give an impromptu performance themselves.

This year's Los Angeles show will be held Wed., July 12 at The Novo on W. Olympic Blvd. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The event is ages 16 and up. Cop your tickets now at AXS here before they sell out.

Ahead of the show, make sure to rep the 2017 Class by buying the official T-shirt here.

Congratulations to this year's lucky 10 artists picked for the 2017 XXL Freshman Class.

