Britney Spears Faces Backlash for Only Name-Dropping Black Rappers While Alleging Marijuana Use at Her Ex-Husband’s House

Britney Spears is facing backlash for only name-dropping Black rappers while calling her ex-husband out for his alleged marijuana use.

The pop star's battle with her second husband Kevin Federline continues to play out online. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), she attempted to call Federline out and ended up making a statement that has a lot of people on her helmet. In a since-deleted post, Britney Spears went on a rant about being labeled as a bad mother and tried to counter the point by bringing up Federline's alleged weed intake.

"So as much of you watch, what he refers to his family as the PERFECT BRADY BUNCH family... I can guarantee you, that house has more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined!!!" she posted on Instagram.

Britney Spears Instagram BritneySpears/Instagram loading...

The comment didn't sit right with many people who voiced that Spears only bringing up Black rappers, especially ones who aren't big public purveyors of the weed culture—50 Cent famously doesn't even smoke—smelled a bit racist.

"Britney Spears using Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy to show that K-Fed is an unfit father is racist and problematic af," one person commented on Twitter. "If she wanted an example of bad parenting, the picture of her driving recklessly with her infant in her lap would have done the trick."

"All the yt stans glancing over their fave, Britney Spears being casually racist for no reason. Her trauma is no excuse," another person typed.

Not everyone was convinced Spears' statement means she is racist.

"Britney Spears is NOT racist…." someone else opined. "She named people that she personally KNOWS is involved with weed. Wtf is the problem."

Britney Spears has collaborated with several rappers in the past including T.I., Nicki Minaj, Waka Flacka Flame, The Ying Yang Twins and more.

