Blacc Zacc Keeps It Calm on New Song “Tennis”

Columbia, S.C. rapper Blacc Zacc dropped off his new album 803 Legend last week. And now, he's delivering the visual for his latest single from the effort.

On Tuesday (Oct. 27), the South Coast Music Group artist released the video for his Don Corleon and Rico Love-produced track "Tennis." The calm and serene three-minute clip features Zacc delivering his mellow Southern flow while flossing on a yacht on the waters of Miami.

"I wanted to shoot 'Tennis' on a yacht in Miami because I wanted to show the world how legendary life can really be," Zacc tells XXL about shooting the video in Miami. "What it feels like to make something outta nothing."

"How the fuck you gon' tell a rich nigga how to spend it?/Got a million from the label, but I'm really independent/Took the budget money, flip it, it was triple when I finished/So I ain't goin' back and forth with you like it's tennis/How the fuck you gon' tell a rich nigga how to spend it?/Got a ticket from the label, but I'm really independent/Took the budget money and flip it, it was triple when I finished/So I ain't goin' back and forth with you like it's tennis, uh," he rhymes on the chorus.

"Tennis" is the second song featured on Blacc Zacc's sophomore LP, which has guest appearances from 42 Dogg, Kevin Gates, Foogiano and more. The album arrived on Oct. 23.

"This album is important to me because I get to introduce the world to my world, the world of 803," Zacc shares.

Zacc, who is label mates with former 2019 XXL Freshman and fellow South Carolina native DaBaby, dropped his debut album, Carolina Narco, back in March. The 11-track effort features bars from Baby, Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo and Stunna4Vegas.

Check out Blacc Zacc's new video for "Tennis" below.