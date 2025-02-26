BigXthaPlug Arrested After Police Find Weed and Gun in Car

BigXthaPlug has found himself behind bars in Texas after police discovered weed and a gun in a car the rapper was driving.

BigXthaPlug Arrested in Texas

On Wednesday (Feb. 26), just after midnight, the Texas rapper was booked into the Arlington City Jail and charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, XXL has confirmed through police records. According to TMZ, police pulled over the rapper and a passenger for expired tags and smelled marijuana coming from the car. Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered weed and a firearm. BigX's passenger, Cleodist Landum, who appears to be related to the rapper, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant in Bexar County, Texas, weed charges and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

It is unclear if BigX has been released on bond. XXL has reached out to the Arlington Police Department and BigXthaPlug's team for comment.

BigXthaPlug enjoyed a growing amount of success in 2024. Along with releasing his sophomore album Take Care, which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart, he notched multiple Billboard Hot 100 singles, including "The Largest" and "Change Me." He closed out the year on his Take Care Tour, which saw him perform in 32 cities across the U.S. In late January, he put out his Take Care (Deluxe) album.

BigX is currently prepping to go on Lil Baby's WHAM World Tour this summer. The 30-city jaunt will touch down in North America, Europe and Australia, with BigX being on the U.S. and Australian dates.