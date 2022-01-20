Bfb Da Packman Reflects on Six Songs That Helped Shape His Career

Define Me: BfB Da Packman

Words: Kemet High

Bfb Da Packman is truly one of one. His sound focuses on the jolting delivery of topics that need parental advisories, and contains ruckus-inducing production that pays homage to his hometown of Flint, Mich. Projects like God Bless All The Fat Niggas, STD and Fat Niggas Need Love Too are full-fledged examples of that. Gearing up to release his forthcoming effort Love Less, here, the 26-year-old speaks about the tracks that have stamped him as an internet and mic sensation.

“Snack Time”

Classic Michigan music. A sample muthafuckin’ sped-up on some nice drums and Michigan-style rapping. So, I didn’t really have money like that when I recorded “Snack Time.” I was spamming everybody on Twitter and Kodak Black retweeted it. Kanye West retweeted it. I was trying to get it on Say Cheese. Say Cheese was not answering my emails.I had to do it again. That’s when I made “Tamika.”

“Tamika”

That’s around the same time when I discovered my wild, crazy bar thing. So, what happened was, I said, “My bitch gave me gonorrhea, but I still love her.” And when I said that, the whole internet went crazy. I discovered that from Biggie [The Notorious B.I.G.]. Biggie would say the craziest shit in the world...Fans love different shit. I ain’t want to rap about selling bricks and killing niggas. It’s a lot of niggas already doing that.

“To Go Plate”

After “Tamika,” I had a little buzz. I was at 20,000 followers. I threw out another one of them Michigan bangers. It’s uptempo with a sped-up sample. Michigan flow. And I was just on there going crazy. “I’ll sell a hoe a wish and hope she find a well/Bitch say I ate her ass, she ate mine as well.” It’s just like, “Goddamn, what the fuck? This fat nigga be tripping.”

“Done”

It takes me to a place...I always want to have, in my albums, some heartfelt, real shit that I go through. My bars are crazy all the time, but I’m human and everybody else is human just like me. And we all go through shit. I just wanted to put something that a nigga can ride to. It’s a slowed-down sample.

“Free Joe Exotic” with Sada Baby

It’s really organic. Really truthful. Really messy. It’s really unorthodox. Nothing propped or staged. It was my breakthrough to let the world to finally know that it’s niggas out here with jobs, kids and families... It’s niggas out here that really started from the bottom for real and really did this shit. I just needed a feature and Sada Baby was the closest person in my reach. That became the best person in my reach.

