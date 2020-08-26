The Break Presents: Bfb Da Packman

Hip-hop moves fast these days, and with that, a rapper's fortune can really change in just a week. That's what happened for Michigan rapper Bfb Da Packman. In 2015, he moved to Houston from his hometown of Flint, Mich. after getting off probation for a gun and drug case. Bfb decided to play it straight, getting a job at the United States Postal Service while rapping on the side. He picked up the craft in sixth grade.

After finding his engineer A-Redd and locking in with him in the studio, Bfb Da Packman dropped two projects in 2019, God Blessing All The Fat Niggas and STD. Both efforts feature his dark, self-deprecating sense of humor. On "Northside Ghetto Soulja." a piano-driven track he dropped in May, he brings on the laughs with lines like, "Talked to Drake on the phone, he couldn't sign me/He said I'm too damn fat and too damn childish."

Bfb's entire career trajectory changed in June of this year, when he dropped "Free Joe Exotic," the Tiger King-inspired collaboration with his equally unpredictable statesman, Sada Baby. The song took off nearly immediately, going viral on Twitter and then racking up 15 million YouTube views in 2 months. The track has more than 2 millions streams on Spotify and counting.

Suddenly, Bfb Da Packman became the talk of the internet, all because he always stayed true to himself. Check out his story for this week's edition of The Break.

Age: 25

Hometown: Flint, Mich.

I grew up listening to: "I was inspired by Hot Boys. So that's where the 'Big fucking baby' came from. Bfb Da Packman stands for 'Big fucking baby.' And I got 'Big baby' from my big cousin, Quatrell. And as I got older, I was a big [Lil] Wayne fan. So, I just do the 'fucking' in the middle, 'Big fucking baby.' Now, when I got older than that, I started getting into the streets and I started selling drugs and I would break everything down in them packs. Fuck being a weight man. If you got a plug, and you got a bunch of trap houses, you could be a billionaire. You get a little older, 50 Cent. And then like teenage years, Rick Ross, Meek Mill, AR-Ab, Nipsey Hussle, Drake."

My style’s been compared to: "Tee fucking Grizzley, bro. That's their favorite thing. And I think that's because Big Sean, bro. He's different, he's lyrical. That nigga's a beast. That nigga is on a whole different type of totem pole. Like, my nigga, he's a great. That's coming from Michigan, you feel me? So, it's like Tee was the first nigga who came out to rep for the Detroit. Don't nobody rap like Big Sean. I don't think can't nobody rap like Big Sean. And it kind of pissed me off that they don't mention him when they'd be like 'Kendrick or The Coles.' No nigga, say the Kendrick, the Coles, the Wales, the Big Seans. Ain't nobody out-rap them niggas."

I’m going to blow up because: "I don't know, bro. I don't know that this shit going to work out for me. I hope it works. I hope the fans like it. I hope they love it. I ain't no cocky nigga. I ain't going to sit here and be like, 'Nigga, I know this shit going to work, nigga I know. I'ma work hard towards it.' My nigga, you could put all the fucking work you want into this shit, bro. If the fans like you, the fans like you. If they don't like it, bitch, they ain't going to like it."

What’s your most slept-on song, and why?: "My most slept-on song, my girl say 'Issa Scam.' 'Issa Scam' because I was speaking facts. And she always said that could have been a hit. But me personally, I think my most slept-on song is 'Snack Time.' That bitch is a banger. Oh my god! I feel like they slept on it. I don't know why."

My standout records to date have been: 'Free Joe Exotic.' Here come the real shit. Niggas don't look at it how I look at it. I been had bars, I've been dropping classics. 'NorthSide Ghetto Soulja,' 'Snack Time,' 'To Go Plate,' hard. But when I put a big artist at that stature, once I put him on a record that's hard, that's when all of his fans tapping in, like 'Who was the fat nigga? Who was the nigga that's rapping on this bitch with him? Bro, this nigga just said, 'I'm giving niggas booger sugar.' Who the fuck is this?' Then it's a bunch of mutherfuckers on the comments saying, 'This nigga's hard. Where the fuck has he been?'

"So therefore I would never say 'Free Joe Exotic' was successful because of me. I made the right moves and the right moves was getting Sada [Baby] on there."

My standout moments to date have been: "Man, I got a DM from a top-selling artist, bro. The best artist in the world. I won't say they name. I'm waiting ’til we do a track together. And he's one of my favorite artists. He one of them, one of my idols and shit. Basically that and the Wiz Khalifa meetup. He invited me to his house. He kept it so gangster and I'm like, Damn. At that point right there, I knew I had to be more cooler.

"If this nigga who made the fucking Forbes list for so many years and got 30 million followers, and then hit platinum, and then turned it up, bro, if he can be more humble than a lot of these niggas and show more love than a lot of these niggas, I feel like I need to be more cooler and humble and show more love."

Most people don’t know: "I'm a big Tyler, The Creator fan. I love Vince Staples. I want to do a song with Calvin Harris. And he like a house DJ. I feel like he's a G.O.A.T. He's like the Kanye West of his genre. I don't really watch sports like that, and I don't drink or smoke. I get ratchet like this just naturally."

I’m going to be the next: "I'm going to be the next successful person in my family. I was going to say the new Big Poppa, but my nigga, Biggie is the G.O.A.T. and I don't want to be the next Biggie. I want to be the next me, because all I ever wanted to be was a stand-up Black man who take care of his kids and his family."

Standouts:

"To Go Plate"

"Northside Ghetto Soulja"

"Free Joe Exotic" Featuring Sada Baby

"Made Me Mad" Featuring Dice Soho

Std