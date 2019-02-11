10 Best and Worst Hip-Hop Moments At 2019 Grammy Awards

Hip-hop and the Grammys stay at odds. And despite efforts to mend the relationship between the iconic award ceremony and rap culture, things have been a bit sensitive over the past few years. This year, stars like Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and Kendrick Lamar all made it known that they would be skipping the event.

Still, there was a heavy hip-hop presence at this year's Grammy ceremony, with major performances and nominations highlighting the work of rap's stars. Even the big categories like Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year represented hip-hop, while the competition was tough for honors like Best Rap Album, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. With the exception of one nominee, hip-hop dominated Best Music Video honor, with The Carters, Tierra Whack, Joyner Lucas and Childish (who eventually won) being celebrated.

The result was an entertaining night MC'ed by Alicia Keys, live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The festivities included stirring performances by Cardi B and Travis Scott, a win sweep by Gambino and a moving win speech by Drake. But there were drawbacks, too, like the aforementioned speech by Drizzy being cut off and 21 Savage's ICE detention going mostly unacknowledged.

Still, the 61st Grammy Awards ceremony was a major entertainment event with many moments to remember. In case you missed the broadcast, XXL breaks down the best and worst hip-hop moments from this year's Grammy Awards.