The 13 Best New Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Expect to see selections from the established stars, the next wave of new talent, the up-and-comers and everyone else in between. If your song is fire enough to beat the competition, it'll take one of the weekly spots. You can trust us on this one; follow our lead and you'll never get laughed off of the aux cord again. Your friends will finally trust you with playlists; it'll be wonderful. In addition to that, you can check back every week for the latest and greatest tracks. You'll always have somewhere to turn to each week, being sure to find some songs you'll dig.
Enjoy this week's list, featuring new songs from Morray ("Never Fail" featuring Benny The Butcher), Isaiah Rashad ("RIP Young (Remix)" featuring Juicy J and Project Pat), EST Gee ("Lamborghini Geeski") and more. See you next week.
"Never Fail"Morray featuring Benny The Butcher
"RIP Young (Remix)"Isaiah Rashad featuring Project Pat and Juicy J
"Lamborghini Geeski"EST Gee
"Stop That"Saba
"Ghetto Can't Be Saved"Never Broke Again featuring NoCap
"Stuck In The Jungle"French Montana featuring Pop Smoke and Lil Durk
"Go To War"Snoop Dogg featuring Blxst
"Addicted"Cozz
"Money"Rico Nasty featuring Flo Milli
'Black Illuminati"Freddie Gibbs featuring Jadakiss
"CJ"Sada Baby
"On Me"Flipp Dinero
"2010"Earl Sweatshirt