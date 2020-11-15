Benny The Butcher Shot During Attempted Robbery

UPDATE (Nov. 16):

Benny The Butcher appears to be on the road to recovery after being shot in the leg during an attempted robbery outside of a Houston Walmart over the weekend. In video footage shared on the Griselda Records rhymer's Instagram Story last night (Nov. 15), he is seen walking towards what looks like a private jet while on crutches. It's unclear where Benny was traveling to.

A rep for the Houston Police Department confirmed to XXL this afternoon that two men robbed Benny and another passenger that was in the car with him for their jewelry while they were in the Walmart parking lot. Benny was shot prior to his jewels being taken. The other person was not injured. Benny was treated at a nearby hospital for his gunshot wound.

ORIGINAL STORY (Nov. 15):

Rising Buffalo, N.Y. rapper Benny The Butcher was shot in Houston over the weekend.

According to TMZ yesterday (Nov. 14), the Griselda Records rapper was sitting in his car at a local Houston Walmart when he was approached by five men in another vehicle who demanded jewelry from the rapper and his people. Benny and his crew reportedly hesitated to give up their goods and one of the robbers allegedly shot Benny in the leg. The suspects then fled the scene.

Benny and his team reportedly also left the scene in their vehicle immediately after the shooting and pulled over a short time later. They called authorities who came and transported Benny to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

XXL has reached out to the Houston Police Department, Benny The Butcher's team and Walmart for comment.

The shooting occurs as Benny is starting to flourish in the rap game. A little over a month ago, he released his Hit-Boy-produced sophomore album, Burden of Proof, which was met with critical acclaim and debuted at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the highest debut for a Griselda Records artist.

It's been a scary last few weeks for hip-hop artists. Benny's shooting comes on the heels of reports that Boosie BadAzz was also shot on Saturday while in Dallas to attend a vigil for recently slain Dallas rapper Mo3, who was reportedly signed to Boosie's label. A little over a week ago, the hip-hop community was stunned by news that King Von was murdered in Atlanta following a fight and shooting outside a downtown hookah lounge.