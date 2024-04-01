Bandman Kevo Confirms His Teen Son Was Shot and Killed

Bandman Kevo has confirmed his teen son Kevian has died after reportedly being shot and killed in Michigan.

Bandman Kevo Mourns the Death of His Teen Son

Bandman Kevo is mourning the death of his son. On Sunday night (March 31), the Chicago rapper shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, which simply reads "RIP Kevian" along with two angel emojis. In a post on his Instagram Story, Kevo posted a photo of Kevian along with the words Rest In Power. He also shared a blog post about the tragic news, which states Kevian was shot and killed in Michigan. Kevo aslo revealed that he has not been able to get in contact with his son's mother.

Very few details are known about the death. Kevian was reportedly 15 years old at the time of his passing.

Bandman Kevo Launches School

The tragic news comes as Kevo is celebrating launching a successful business venture outside of rap. The Chicago native and former scammer recently launched the Finesse God Scam School, an online course to teach people about all kinds of scams and how to avoid falling victim to them. He recently projected the business to make $10 million.

