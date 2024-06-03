Bandman Kevo Receives Backlash for Leg Tattoo of Billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Mark Zuckerberg and more

Bandman Kevo is receiving backlash from fans for his leg tattoos of innovative billionaires, such as Elon Musk, Mark Cuban, Mark Zuckerberg, and others.

On Sunday (June 2), Bandman Kevo hopped on Instagram and uploaded a video of his latest leg tattoo. In the clip, which can be viewed below, the rapper's leg is plastered with portraits of billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Mark Cuban and Jeff Bezos.

Although the Chicago rapper seemed excited about his new ink, his fans expressed on social media that they didn't like it after the video circulated online. Fans wondered why Bandman Kevo would get a bunch of white men tattooed on his leg.

"A black man got a bunch of white man tattooed on his skin…The Irony," one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, typed.

"Bro got all those white faces on his thigh but didn't tat his son [shocked emoji] another person wrote.

A third X user, on the other hand, reminded other X users that tattoo's weren't temporary.

"Never forget folks, tattoos are permanent," the third user penned.

Bandman Kevo Stirs the Pot With Other Controversial Tattoos

This isn't the first time that Bandman Kevo has gotten heat for his tattoos. In November of 2022, the rapper posted an image of his leg sleeve of Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos. In addition to this, Bandman Kevo had company logos of Tesla, Amazon, Facebook and Kobe Bryant. Kevo's ankle, on the other hand, included a tattoo with the slogan "White Lives Matter." After a visual of his tattoo surfaced, fans opined that they thought Kevo was weird for his choice of ink.

Bandman Kevo also received backlash in May of 2022 after getting a tattoo of controversial lifestyle coach Kevin Samuels.

Check out Bandman Kevo's new tattoo, and see some of the fan's reactions below.

