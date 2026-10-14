A$AP Rocky Offers Support After Ferg Announces His New Album Is Finished

A$AP Rocky offers his support after Ferg announced his new album is finished.

On Monday (Oct. 12), Ferg posted on his Instagram page an announcement that his new project is done and that he's looking for a distributor. "I just finished my new album," he wrote in a screenshot of his notes app. "Who wants to distribute it?"

While many music industry executives slid into the comment section to offer their assistance, an unlikely person threw his hat in the ring to help his longtime friend.

"U know where home is," A$AP Rocky wrote in the comments, seemingly offering the services of his AWGE label to help promote Ferg's next project. "Congratulations," he added, along with a heart emoji.

Ferg saw Rocky's message and responded, "Appreciate you King," along with a heart hands emoji.

This is a good indicator that the two A$AP members have buried the hatchet and are willing to work together again in some capacity. The Harlem rhymers have been speaking about their friendship through interviews over the last few years after Ferg confirmed in January of 2025 that he dropped the A$AP from his name.

In a September 2026 interview on The Jason Lee Show, Rocky expressed disappointment at Ferg for dropping A$AP from his stage name. The 38-year-old rhymer guessed that Ferg may have felt like he was living in his shadow, but made it clear that was never the case.

In response to Rocky's comments, Ferg said that the change was about personal growth and Rocky shouldn't take it as a slight to him or A$AP Mob.

"I feel like that's a personal thing for him," he explained. "You could feel how you want to feel, but at the end of the day, it's like I got to follow my truth for sure and how I feel. And there's nothing wrong with growing."

"I got A$AP tatted on me; I've always been Ferg growing up," he added. "When I came to work with the mob, that's when I became A$AP Ferg. So now I'm just going back to who I am."

Take a look at A$AP Rocky's reaction to Ferg's announcement that his album is done below.

See A$AP Rocky's Message to Ferg Following His Album Announcement

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