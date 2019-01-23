Last week, fans were debating on social media about whether or not Ariana Grande's song "7 Rings" is a copy of previous tracks and ideas by Soulja Boy, Princess Nokia and 2 Chainz.

According to many rap fans, the pop singer has been accused of biting Soulja's lyrical flow from "Pretty Boy Swag," Nokia's lyrics from her song "Mine" and 2 Chainz's flow on "Spend It" as well as his pink trap house idea in her music video for "7 Rings."

Well, a clever producer named Tesher managed to combine all the elements in Soulja, Nokia and 2 Chainz's songs into an ingenious mashup video of Ariana Grande's "7 Rings."

He even included a clip from the classic 1965 film The Sound of Music, from which the pop singer's tune samples "My Favorite Things" and the Notorious B.I.G.'s "Gimme the Loot." All together, the clip is ingenious and you can definitely hear and see the similarities in all the tracks featured in the mashup video. Props to Tesher for painstakingly editing the images together in this mashup.

As we previously reported, Nokia accused Grande of biting her content for the song, while Soulja has demanded that the 25-year-old singer give him his credit.

Grande's "7 Rings" will reportedly appear on her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next. The 12-song project is due to arrive at digital stores on Feb. 8.

You can watch Tesher's Ariana Grande "7 Rings" mashup video below.