Are Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey Dating?

People think Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey might be boo'd up after the crooners were recently spotted holding hands during an outing in Aspen, Colo.

Anderson .Paak and Mariah Carey Spark Dating Rumors

On Monday (Dec. 23), new photos of the famous entertainers hit the internet that show them going to dinner at Catch Steak in Aspen on Sunday (Dec. 22), according to TMZ. In one of the flicks, which can be seen below, .Paak has his arm around Carey's waist as they walk. In another photo, they are holding hands. However, the singers reportedly left separately. According to the celebrity news site, sources say they are not dating and have simply been working on new music together in Aspen.

That hasn't stopped people from speculating online.

"Mariah makes interesting dating choices when she's allowed to roam free," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "She married Nick Cannon so Anderson.Paak is par for the course."

"Anderson .Paak divorce isn’t finalized, is Mariah Carey a homewrecker?" someone else questioned on X.

"Mariah Carey better not be dating Paak Anderson. She's old enough to be his mama," another post on the topic reads.

This isn the first time .Paak and Carey have been spotted together. Back in November, they were seen leaving her concert in Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, Calif. In June, .Paak teased new music with Carey in a video online.

Back in January, Anderson .Paak filed for divorce from his wife of 13 years, Jaylyn Chang.

