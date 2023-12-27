O.T. Genasis Drops Hilarious Gang-Related Parody of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

O.T. Genasis has remixed Mariah Carey's multi-charting topping single "All I Want for Christmas Is You" with his own version titled "All I Wear for Cripmas."

O.T. Genasis Drops Mariah Cary Parody

On Tuesday (Dec. 26), O.T. Genasis released a new video for his Christmas-themed track. The song, which can be listened to below, finds the California rapper using the same beat and cadence as the Mariah Carey classic. However, he puts his own gang-related spin on the track.

"I don’t want a lot for Cripmas/I just want to bang the C," O.T. croons in his updated carol. "I don’t care about no presents/I’m just going to smoke my trees/I’m just thuggin’ on my own/Come to the set and get put on/ By me and my crew/ All I wear for Cripmas is blue."

In the video for the track, which can be viewed below, O.T. raps while dressed as Santa in front of a Christmas tree covered in blue bandanas.

O.T. Genasis' Crip-Inspired Keyshia Cole Cover

This is not the first time O.T. has tried his hand at remixing a popular singing tune. Back in 2019, he put out an off-key, Crip-inspired version of Keyshia Cole's hit song "Love," titled "Never Knew." This caused issues with Cole, who was not happy that her hit song was being made the butt of jokes.

"I would like for my classics to be left alone," she said at the time on her Fox Soul show One On One With Keyshia Cole. "Is that wrong as an artist to say? And then people hitting me up saying like, ‘Oh, I would never listen to Keyshia Cole’s song the same.'"

After the song was removed from YouTube, O.T. trolled Cole by putting the track on PornHub.

See the video for O.T. Genasis' parody of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" below.

Watch O.T. Genasis' "All I Wear for Cripmas" Video