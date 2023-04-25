OT Genasis Gets $150,000 Ace of Spades Bottle at Las Vegas Club

O.T. Genasis was presented with an insanely expensive bottle of Ace of Spades while out in Las Vegas this past weekend. The rapper apparently received a $150,000 on the pricey champagne.

Like many rappers, O.T. Genasis was in Vegas on Saturday (April 22) to watch the Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia fight. He touched down last Saturday, but it was his time at TAO Las Vegas on Monday (April 24) that caused him to make headlines. During a day party, the California-bred rhymer was filmed being presented with a huge 15-liter bottle of Ace of Spades, the size of a child. A woman on Instagram, @snow_dope, captured the moment a TAO employee brought the gigantic gold bottle to O.T. Genasis' table.

"I told this man i know u TF didn’t 😩 $150,000 bottle 🍾," the woman wrote in the IG caption.

In the video, she's heard saying, "This is so big," while laughing. O.T. begins laughing himself. "Why'd you..." she begins to ask. To which he replies, "I didn't buy it!" Whether he was gifted the champagne or actually bought it remains to be seen.

Obviously the "Coco" artist had a Monday fun day, but it wasn't all play. He performed at TAO on Saturday in support of the boxing match.

The hefty price tag of $150,000 for an Ace of Spades bottle is the amount of money some people would put down for a house. A 15-liter 2011 bottle of Armand de Brignac—the official brand name of Ace of Spades—was valued at $90,000 by FinancesOnline. O.T. might've got it for the low though.

Watch O.T. Genasis Get a $150,000 Ace of Spades Bottle at Las Vegas Club Below