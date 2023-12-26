Plies Is Sick and Tired of Hearing Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’
Plies has had enough of Mariah Carey's record-breaking song "All I Want for Christmas Is You."
Plies Goes on "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Rant
On Monday (Dec. 25), Plies shared a post on Instagram expressing his disdain for "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Mariah Carey's X-Mas anthem that annually tops the Billboard charts during the holiday.
"I’m at my muthaf**kin momma’s house. Do you hear this?" Plies began in the video below. "I’m sick of hearing this muthaf**kin song, ma. Alright?” I love muthaf**kin Mariah just like everybody else loves her. But there ain’t no goddamn way you want me to believe this is the only muthaf**kin Christmas song Mariah Carey got. Play this muthaf**kin song 97 muthaf**kin times. No muthaf**kin way Mariah want nobody that muthaf**kin bad."
Read More: Check Out These Rappers and Their Celebrity Look-Alikes
Mariah Carey's Reign Continues
Released on Mariah Carey's 1994 holiday album Merry Christmas, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has become one of the biggest songs in music history, as it annually peaks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Back in April, the 14-times platinum song was selected by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry. It is estimated that the song has earned Carey around $100 million in royalties. Plies isn't the only one who is tired of the song. Mariah Carey's own kids recently joked about being sick of the track.
Read More: Here Are 25 of the Best Christmas-Inspired Hip-Hop Songs
See Plies going off about Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" below.