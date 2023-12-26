Plies Is Sick and Tired of Hearing Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Plies has had enough of Mariah Carey's record-breaking song "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

Plies Goes on "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Rant

On Monday (Dec. 25), Plies shared a post on Instagram expressing his disdain for "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Mariah Carey's X-Mas anthem that annually tops the Billboard charts during the holiday.

"I’m at my muthaf**kin momma’s house. Do you hear this?" Plies began in the video below. "I’m sick of hearing this muthaf**kin song, ma. Alright?” I love muthaf**kin Mariah just like everybody else loves her. But there ain’t no goddamn way you want me to believe this is the only muthaf**kin Christmas song Mariah Carey got. Play this muthaf**kin song 97 muthaf**kin times. No muthaf**kin way Mariah want nobody that muthaf**kin bad."

Mariah Carey's Reign Continues

Released on Mariah Carey's 1994 holiday album Merry Christmas, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has become one of the biggest songs in music history, as it annually peaks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Back in April, the 14-times platinum song was selected by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry. It is estimated that the song has earned Carey around $100 million in royalties. Plies isn't the only one who is tired of the song. Mariah Carey's own kids recently joked about being sick of the track.

See Plies going off about Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" below.

Watch Plies' "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Rant