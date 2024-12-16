Comedian Andrew Schulz Thinks Kendrick Lamar Plays the Victim Like Taylor Swift in Their Beef

Comedian Andrew Schulz continues to sound off on Kendrick Lamar, and feels the rapper is playing the victim like Taylor Swift when it comes to their current beef.

Andrew Schulz Insists Kendrick Lamar Plays the Victim

In a new episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast published on Dec. 14, Schulz and cohost Charlamagne Tha God continue to discuss the issues between the comedian and Kendrick Lamar. The comedian thinks Kendrick is taking a page from Taylor Swift's victim playbook.

"Kendrick really is the Taylor Swift of hip-hop in that no matter what he does, he's still the victim no matter what," Andrew Schulz said at the 9:40-mark of the video below. "Like, you know how Taylor's always the victim, like she's the biggest in the, in music in history, yet she's a victim to the label, she's a victim to Scooter [Braun], she a victim to her boyfriends, yet she's still the biggest in the world somehow. Kendrick is the victim here."

Their beef stems from K-Dot seeming to sub Schulz on the new song "Wacced Out Morals," included on the rhymer's GNX album. "Don't let no White comedian talk about no Black woman, that's law/I know propaganda work for them and fu*k whoever that's close to them/The ni**as that coon, the ni**as that bein' groomed, slide on both of them," Kendrick raps.

People think the West Coast MC was referring to Schulz's comments on the Flagrant podcast this past September, in which he said, "[Men who date Black women] shave their hair because they start losing it," Schulz said during the pod. "Because they are so stressed being around that Black girl complaining about sh*t all the fu**ing time."

Schulz continued to break down the timeline of the beef with Kendrick on the new episode of The Brilliant Idiots pod so that people could get the facts straight of how things actually happened. According to Schulz, Kendrick dropped "Wacced Out Morals," mentioned Schulz's "friends" on the song—which Schulz thought one of the referred pals was Charlamagne—then death threats start after Kendrick fans threatened Schulz, his family and 8-month-old daughter child on social media. Schulz insisted he was quiet for two weeks and finally said, "I'ma fu*k your man."

"All of Kendrick's fans go, 'How could you say that? Oh my God, you can't go there, you can't take it there,' But I thought y'all took it there when you said you're going to kill my daughter. So wait, y'all can kill my daughter, but I can't fu*k your man?"

Schulz also revealed that Kendrick's team reached out to Charlamagne Tha God to "clarify" things.

The sexual remarks Andrew Schulz is referring to were made on a Dec. 5 episode of the Flagrant podcast. "I would make love to him and there's nothing he could do about it," Schulz said about K-Dot. "Just Kendrick Lamar, I would make love to him. And the only thing that he could do is decide if it's consensual or not."

Kendrick hasn't mentioned Schulz directly in or out of his music.

Take a look at Andrew Schulz unfiltered thoughts on K-Dot below.

Watch Andrew Schulz Continue to Go at Kendrick Lamar on The Brilliant Idiots Podcast at 9:40-Mark