Here Are 10 of the Best Easter Eggs From Kendrick Lamar’s GNX Album and ‘Squabble Up’ Music Video

With Kendrick Lamar, it always seems to be deeper than rap. His new GNX album is no different. The latest LP from the Compton, Calif. rapper, as well as the video for the single "Squabble Up," are filled with well-placed Easter Eggs.

Easter Eggs in Kendrick Lamar's New GNX Album

The album title itself, GNX, is a reference to a Buick Grand National, which is similar to the model of the car the rapper's father drove him home from the hospital in after Dot was born. It holds a special place in Kendrick's heart. Back in March, Dot shared a cryptic post on his Finsta account that shows him being delivered the car that appears on the cover art of the album.

"In the moment of confusion, the best thing you can do is find a gnx," he captioned the post in part. "Make you realize the only thing that matters in life is that original paper work. that TL2 code. 1 of 547."

On Monday (Nov. 25), Cryptic Kenny released the video for the album's lead single "Squabble Up." The colorful Calmatic-directed visual includes hidden references to rappers like Ice-T, The Roots, Nate Dogg, classic films and more.

Kendrick is no stranger to visual Easter eggs having included several during his beef with Drake, most notably in the "Not Like Us" music video.

Check out the surprising Easter Eggs in Kendrick Lamar's new album and "Squabble Up" visual below.