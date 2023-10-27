Ace Hood, Wifisfuneral, BabyTron and More – New Hip Hop Projects

The fourth quarter of 2023 grinds on and new hip-hop releases continue to pour in. This week, a South Florida rapper returns to flex his muscle, another Sunshine State rhymer releases a sequel to his 2016 mixtape, a former XXL Freshman also drops off a second installment and more.

Ace Hood Drops New B.O.D.Y. Album

Ace Hood returns to pump fans up with the new album B.O.D.Y., which stands for Build or Destroy You. The latest project follows 2022's M.I.N.D. (Memories Inside Never Die) and includes 11 songs with guest appearances from Millyz, Jackboy, Cash and Slim Diesel.

"I'm super excited about the project," Ace Hood said in a recent Instagram video about the release. "I can't wait to bring this to you guys, so you guys can listen. B.O.D.Y. is build or destroy you. These are concepts that I would allow to build me rather than destroy me. If you appreciated records like "Uncomfortable Truth" and records like "Energy," then stay tuned, I got more in store for you."

Wifisfuneral Debuts Black Heart Revenge 2

Wifisfuneral has been plotting his comeback for most of 2023. Now, he is giving fans the first taste of a full-length project for the year with Black Heart Revenge 2. BHR2 follows 2022's Four Month Binge Before Revenge and is the follow-up to his 2016 mixtape Black Heart Revenge. The South Florida rapper previewed the offering with the lo-fi anti-love single "Rut" produced by Vice FNF.

The new release comes as Wifi is currently on an eight-city tour. The jaunt includes stops in Orlando, Fla, Phoenix, Denver, San Antonio, Texas and more.

BabyTron Delivers MegaTron 2

BabyTron hasn't let his foot off the gas in 2023. After dropping four projects in 2022, the former XXL Freshman keeps the momentum going this year with another four offerings. The Michigan native drops off the latest release MegaTron 2. Coming in at 28 songs, BabyTron employs the services of Soulja Boy, Luh Tyler, Riff Raff, YN Jay and many others.

The first MegaTron album dropped last March. The robust project featured 23 tracks highlighted by the single, "Emperor of the Universe," which received a music video treatment from Cole Bennett.

