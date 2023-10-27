Ace Hood, Wifisfuneral, BabyTron and More &#8211; New Hip Hop Projects

Ace Hood, Wifisfuneral, BabyTron and More – New Hip Hop Projects

Living Dead LLC / Hood Nation/Empire / The Hip Hop Lab Records/Empire

The fourth quarter of 2023 grinds on and new hip-hop releases continue to pour in. This week, a South Florida rapper returns to flex his muscle, another Sunshine State rhymer releases a sequel to his 2016 mixtape, a former XXL Freshman also drops off a second installment and more.

Ace Hood Drops New B.O.D.Y. Album

Ace Hood returns to pump fans up with the new album B.O.D.Y., which stands for Build or Destroy YouThe latest project follows 2022's M.I.N.D. (Memories Inside Never Die) and includes 11 songs with guest appearances from Millyz, Jackboy, Cash and Slim Diesel.

"I'm super excited about the project," Ace Hood said in a recent Instagram video about the release. "I can't wait to bring this to you guys, so you guys can listen. B.O.D.Y. is build or destroy you. These are concepts that I would allow to build me rather than destroy me. If you appreciated records like "Uncomfortable Truth" and records like "Energy," then stay tuned, I got more in store for you."

Read More: Here Are the Rappers That Landed No. 1 Spots on the Top Billboard Charts This Year

Wifisfuneral Debuts Black Heart Revenge 2

Wifisfuneral has been plotting his comeback for most of 2023. Now, he is giving fans the first taste of a full-length project for the year with Black Heart Revenge 2. BHR2 follows 2022's Four Month Binge Before Revenge and is the follow-up to his 2016 mixtape Black Heart Revenge. The South Florida rapper previewed the offering with the lo-fi anti-love single "Rut" produced by Vice FNF.

The new release comes as Wifi is currently on an eight-city tour. The jaunt includes stops in Orlando, Fla, Phoenix, Denver, San Antonio, Texas and more.

Read More: 10 of Hip-Hop's Biggest First-Week Album Sales in 2023

BabyTron Delivers MegaTron 2

BabyTron hasn't let his foot off the gas in 2023. After dropping four projects in 2022, the former XXL Freshman keeps the momentum going this year with another four offerings. The Michigan native drops off the latest release MegaTron 2. Coming in at 28 songs, BabyTron employs the services of Soulja Boy, Luh Tyler, Riff Raff, YN Jay and many others.

The first MegaTron album dropped last March. The robust project featured 23 tracks highlighted by the single, "Emperor of the Universe," which received a music video treatment from Cole Bennett.

See more new hip-hop releases from NLE Choppa, Baby Tate, Caleb Brown, Money Man and more.

  • B.O.D.Y.

    Ace Hood
    Hood Nation/Empire
    loading...

  • Black Heart Revenge 2

    Wifisfuneral
    Living Dead, LLC
    loading...

  • MegaTron 2

    BabyTron
    The Hip Hop Lab Records/Empire
    loading...

  • Baby Tate Presents Sexploration: The Musical

    Baby Tate
    Sekoya Spectrum, LLC
    loading...

  • 3200 Vol. 2

    Warhol.SS
    Warhol.SS/Create Music Group, Inc.
    loading...

  • See What I'm Saying

    Caleb Brown
    You Found Brown
    loading...

  • What You Don't Get?!

    Domo Genesis and Greymatter
    Genesis Music, LLC/Empire
    loading...

  • Celestial 2 EP

    Jace!
    Simple Stupid Records / Geffen Records
    loading...

  • Croptober

    Money Man
    Black Circle/Empire
    loading...

  • Memory Lane 2

    Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz
    Warner Records, Inc.
    loading...

  • Trap Tuition

    Lil Migo
    Heavy Camp/Def Jam Records
    loading...

  • Cottonwood 2: Deluxe

    NLE Choppa
    NLE Choppa Entertainment / Warner Records
    loading...

  • Action Adventure

    DJ Shadow
    Reconstruction Productions, Inc./Mass Appeal Records
    loading...

  • Leaving Loathe

    ThouxanbanFauni
    Thouxanbanfauni/Create Music Group, Inc.
    loading...

See 20 of the Best-Selling Hip-Hop Albums of All Time

Filed Under: Ace Hood, Baby Tate, BabyTron, Bangers, Caleb Brown, DJ Shadow, Domo Genesis, Jace, Lil Migo, Money Man, Murda Beatz, NLE Choppa, Shordie Shordie, Thouxanbanfauni, Warhol, Warhol.ss, wifisfuneral
Categories: Music, New Music, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top