6ix9ine Gets Dragged After Kneeling in Front of Nipsey Hussle Mural

6ix9ine once again faces backlash. This time, the wave of criticism comes after he used his Instagram account to post what fans of the late Nipsey Hussle believe is a disrespectful "tribute."

In the video, which the rapper uploaded on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 13), Tekashi kneels in front of a Nipsey mural in Los Angeles as Nipsey's YG-assisted single "Last Time That I Checc’d" plays in the background. In the brief clip, he waves to a few bystanders before taking a knee in front of the mural.

"REST IN PEACE NISPEY ! I KNOW YOU LOOKING DOWN ON ME IM OUT HERE IN THE HOOD PAYING MY RESPECT 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 P.S THE STORE WAS CLOSED BUT THEY PAINTED THIS ON THE SAME BLOCK," 6ix9ine writes in the caption for the post.

If it were another rapper posting this video and caption, there might not be that much skepticism. However, because of 6ix9ine's history of trolling—and Nipsey's own code of ethics—many people on social media have taken offense to the post, and they've used the comment section to air their grievances.

"Total disrespect he died because he told a snitch to get from rond him," wrote rapper HustleMantheRapper, alluding to reports that Nipsey accused his alleged killer, Eric Holder, of being a snitch before the fatal March 31, 2019 shooting. "Nipsey was killed by a snitch we the marathon we don't want yo love," wrote another IG commenter.

While there doesn't appear to have been many people on the scene at the mural when 6ix9ine took the video, one person who was nearby filming Tekashi said the rapper was quick to bounce despite looking very comfortable in the area.

"Lmao this nigga is cap. @theshaderoom if he tell u he was here over 120 seconds he lied. 😂😂😂😂😂 I really see how cap niggas be tho . @6ix9ine CAPMASTER . Lol," wrote one Instagram user who posted a video of 6ix9ine walking away from the scene. Of course, the rapper, who was released from house arrest two weeks ago, was accompanied by security.

Potentially adding on to the backlash against 6ix9ine's post is the fact that Nipsey Hussle called out the rapper for his antics in one of his last interviews. During a March 11, 2019 interview with Los Angeles' Real 92.3 program Big Boy TV, Nipsey said that people shouldn't give 6ix9ine attention because artists who behave that way are bound to self-destruct. At that point, Tekashi had already been in federal custody for racketeering charges for several months.

See what people online have to say about 6ix9ine's visit to the Nipsey mural for yourself below.