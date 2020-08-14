6ix9ine Insists He Didn’t Disrespect Nipsey Hussle After Visiting Late Rapper’s Mural

6ix9ine is setting the record straight about his visit to Nipsey Hussle's mural in Los Angeles.

On Friday (Aug. 14), following a mountain of backlash from Nipsey's fans, who accused the 24-year-old rhymer of pulling up to the late rapper's mural to show disrespect, 6ix9ine claims he never had any intention of disrespecting the L.A. legend.

"I love Nipsey," 6ix9ine told a TMZ reporter after being informed that Los Angeles natives are upset because the rapper visited Nipsey's mural. "You saw I paid respect. I got on my knee. I love Nipsey, you heard? Just like we love Biggie, that's it. That's all it is."

Tekashi is responding to the criticism he's received from fans who expressed their irritation with him via social media after he shared a video of himself kneeling before a painting of Nipsey on Instagram yesterday (Aug. 13).

In the caption for the clip, 6ix9ine says he was paying his respects to Nip, adding that he felt the Victory Lap rapper is watching over him.

"REST IN PEACE NISPEY ! I KNOW YOU LOOKING DOWN ON ME IM OUT HERE IN THE HOOD PAYING MY RESPECT 🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈🌈 P.S. THE STORE WAS CLOSED BUT THEY PAINTED THIS ON THE SAME BLOCK," 6ix9ine wrote.

Earlier this week, TDE's Reason and The Game shared their thoughts on what they thought were the intentions behind the Brooklyn-bred artist visiting the artwork in tribute of Nipsey Hussle.

"Aye, bro, it's a video already out, you were there for 60 seconds for this and got escorted by police back to the car," Reason wrote. "Troll all you want, but leave our legend out of it," Shortly after The Game chimed in threatening the rhymer in a brief message.

The Game, on the other hand, called Tekashi a rat and warned him to "keeping playing." Apparently, 6ix9ine doesn't want any smoke.

