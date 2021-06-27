6ix9ine Clowns Blueface for Upcoming Boxing Match, Says He Would ‘Violate’ Lil Durk in Fight

6ix9ine is taking shots at Blueface for the California rapper's upcoming amateur boxing match while also delivering low blows at Lil Durk.

Blueface is slated to add to the list of recent celebrity boxing participants when he takes on TikTok personality Kane Trujillo in a bout scheduled for July 23. On Saturday (June 26), Tekashi was live on Twitch and decided to go at the "Thotiana" rhymer.

"Yo, the only time people talk about Blueface is when he's not doing music," the Brooklyn rapper-federal informant said to the person he was talking to on the phone. "I don't know what the fuck you talking ’bout. Who the fuck is Blueface?"

6ix9ine went on to claim Blueface is only getting a small purse for his fight, compared to some of the bigger payouts other celebrities have garnered. "Right now, right," Tekashi added. "I swear to my mom, look. Yo, Twitch, right now I got $20,000 in my pocket I walk around with. He's getting paid $25,000 to fight. I walk around with the money he's getting paid for."

The polarizing figure also threw his current nemesis Lil Durk's name into the mix, saying he would put paws on the Chicago rapper. "Yo, get Lil Durk in the ring right now, I'm eating him alive." 6ix9ine concluded, also mentioning Durk being quiet about Lil Reese recently getting shot. "I will violate him, on King Von's grave, nigga."

Tekashi added another shot at Durk in the comment section. "I love how ya favorite rapper raps about gangsta sh*t but when all his friends die around him he does nothing about it. Argue with your dirrtyyyy family," he typed.

6ix9ine and Blueface's issues date back to last March when Blue called out Tekashi for his trolling ways while Tekashi was still in prison. In September of 2020, they traded shots on the internet after Blue called Tekashi's new "TuTu" single trash and advised his fans to listen to Lil Durk's music instead. 6ix9ine then pointed out Blueface's paltry album sales.