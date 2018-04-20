600Breezy Drops “Who Run It (Remix)” From Behind Bars

From A$AP Rocky to Trippie Redd, rappers everywhere have tackled Three 6 Mafia's "Who Run It" with freestyles and remixes, but none have yet to record their verses from behind bars, until now. On Thursday (April 19), 600Breezy shared his own version of "Who Run It" which was spit through a prison phone.

Flowing off the top of the dome, Breezo does his best to ride the beat as he spits hard-hitting bars from behind jail bars. "Breezo when you coming home/Bitch I'm on my way out/Cause I ain't got no curfew/They just fuckin' hang out," he raps.

600Breezy, real name Valentino King, was sent to prison last year for a technical violation of his probation, just six months before the completion of the five-year probation term that he originally received for possession of crack-cocaine. According to reports, the violation had to do with him traveling without permission. While it was originally believed that he was getting 10 years in prison, it was later confirmed that he would be receiving a year or less.

Earlier this year, the Chicago rapper's legal team revealed their plans to get Breezo out early from jail. “King is a contributing member of society as he is gainfully employed as a successful entertainer with a record deal and royalties,” lawyer Tina Muhammad wrote in a court filed motion. “King has been writing music and working while incarcerated and can instantly become a benefit to society and his family upon release.”

While fans continue to wait for the rapper's release and next project—the follow up to Breezo George Gervin—Breezo hopes his latest track can hold them over. Listen to the "Who Run It (Remix)" below.

600Cartel / EMPIRE 600Cartel / EMPIRE loading...

See New Music Releases for April 2018