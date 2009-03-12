50 Cent To Narrate Rick Ross Baby Mom Porno, Clip Debuts Online Today

50 Cent and Rick Ross’ rivalry is far from over. Hip-Hop personality Miss Info broke the news yesterday that Fif has steamy footage of the Miami Boss’ other baby’s mother and now TMZ has found out even more details in the G-Unit leader’s latest attack.

A close source tells the celebrity gossip site that Curtis will be releasing a porn tape of Ross’ex online that will include his infamous commentary. 50 plans on premiering the narrated footage sometime later today on BooBooTV.com.

The rap mogul recruited the mother of Ross’ other child earlier this year to belittle the Def Jam MC. On a clip that Fif put online he took the woman and her friend on an expensive shopping spree in NYC. She is reportedly set to release her memoir, Tia’s Diaries: Deeper Than Rap – a book that 50 is supposed to profit off of - at the same time of Ross' album of the same name.

In related news both Ross and 50’s new albums have been pushed back. Deeper Than Rap will now hit shelves on April 21st while Before I Self Destruct, which has no set release date, will reportedly be coming out sometime after Eminem’s Relapse, which will finally see the light of day on May 19th. - Elan Mancini