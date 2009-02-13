50 Cent & Rick Ross Take Down Offensive Images Online

In an interview with hip-hop personality Miss Info, 50 Cent defended his now-infamous “A Psychic Told Me” video as a response to the Rick Ross affiliated site, ThisIsCurly.com’s decision to post a disparaging photo of his son, Marquise.

Of dragging DJ Khaled’s mom into the conflict, 50 vouched, “You push, I punch, you stab, I shoot.” The Queens rapper had taken exception to an image of his son’s face photo-shopped onto the body of a monkey that was featured on Rick Ross’ 50 Cent attack site.

However, Ross’ camp denied any involvement with the website and after 50 spoke out, the photo was subsequently removed. As a result, the “A Psychic Told Me” video was then removed as well.

The battle is far from over though. As XXLmag.com previously posted, 50 released his latest diss record against Ross titled, “Tia Told Me,’ yesterday and just this morning Lloyd Banks released his own diss record “Officer Down.” – Devin Chanda