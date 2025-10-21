50 Cent Talks New Music, the 40 Shows He Has in the Works and Bringing More Rappers Into Film and TV

Over 25 years into his storied career, 50 Cent continues to push hip-hop forward into uncharted territory. Fresh off the Oct. 15 unveiling of 505 Edition Branson cognac, an exclusive collab between 50's Sire Spirits and ultra-luxury crystal company Lalique, the Queens, N.Y. icon discusses his unprecedented output of TV shows and films, new music, empowering underserved youth through entrepreneurship programs and more in a new interview with XXL.

"I currently have 40 shows across 12 different networks, 10 of them are going towards air," 50 Cent explains in the video below before diving a bit deeper into G-Unit Film & Television's most recent productions.

"I did two films this year. Moses the Black, I produced that. I played Balrog in Street Fighter. I have a U.K.-based television show, Fightland, that's coming to Starz. It's currently filming. On Fox Nation, I have 50 Ways to Catch a Killer streaming now. In November, I have the origin story of Power starting here in New York City and [Power Book IV] Force will be back on air Nov. 7. I also have a show, Hip-Hop Cop, going to Hulu."

While 50 Cent has certainly figured out the formula necessary to transcend his brand of entertainment far beyond hip-hop, he thoroughly enjoys opening doors for fellow rappers such as Skilla Baby, Wiz Khalifa and Cam'ron to expand their careers into the world of film and television.

"I absolutely feel a responsibility to the culture to bring artists in that already have huge followings and have already developed themselves," 50 tells XXL. "Like, Cam for Paid in Full, it wouldn't be right without Cam['ron]. That's Harlem. When I work with Wiz [Khalifa] and Skilla Baby, these guys have been in acting classes and preparing themselves for another layer of their careers. Away from that, I'm obviously going to become a gateway for things to be created that couldn't get made in the past."

Dressed to the nines inside the pristine Lalique Maison d'Artiste penthouse in Manhattan on the night he unveiled the 505 Edition Branson cognac, 50 Cent candidly chops it up about the creative process behind working with Lalique's world-renowned glassmakers, tapping New York rhymers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow to be featured on 50's upcoming theme song for the Fightland series and much more.

Check out 50 Cent's exclusive interview with XXL below.

Watch 50 Cent's Interview With XXL