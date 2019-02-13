One day after it was erroneously announced that 21 Savage had been discharged from an ICE detention center, CNN's Nick Valencia reports that the rapper's immigration lawyer Charles Kuck confirmed the rapper has officially been released today. Kuck subsequently confirmed the news with XXL shortly thereafter.

Valencia, who posted news of 21's actual release this afternoon (Feb. 13), has been at the front of virtually all the major stories regarding the arrest of the rapper born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph. He was the first to report that 21 had been arrested for his technical status as an illegal immigrant on Feb. 3. When media outlets reported that 21 had actually been released from ICE detention yesterday, he was the lone reporter to correctly state that 21 was still staying in ICE custody after being granted bond.

In a clarification interview given later that day, Kuck explained that 21 had posted bond too late on Tuesday to be released. Kuck now tells XXL that 21 is out and already back home.

Reps for 21 offered up a statement on the rapper being granted bond as they announced his release yesterday afternoon. Although the announcement was one day premature, the collective statement remains relevant.

"21 Savage asked us to send a special message to his fans and supporters—he says that while he wasn't present at the Grammy Awards, he was there in spirit and is grateful for the support from around the world and is more than ever, ready to be with his loved ones and continue making music that brings people together," reads one part of a statement from 21's attorneys Alex Spiro, Kuck and Dina LaPolt. "He will not forget this ordeal or any of the other fathers, sons, family members, and faceless people, he was locked up with or that remain unjustly incarcerated across the country. And he asks for your hearts and minds to be with them."

