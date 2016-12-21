21 Savage Keeps It “100” on New Track

21 Savage unleashes a new track called "100," a booming trap anthem featuring nothing but hard lyrics.

"Choppa on me hold 100/Pull up on ya nigga gunnin'/Pull up on ya niggas runnin'/Pull up on ya get to clappin'/Slaughter Gang known for whackin'/Slaughter Gang known for trappin,'" the 2016 XXL Freshman spits on the first verse. "I'm 21 Savage I play with them sticks/21 Savage I play with them bricks/21 Savage I play with ya bitch."

In other 21 Savage-related news, the rising Slaughter Gang star cracked XXL's 50 Best Projects of 2016 list. He also teamed up with Lil Bibby for a new song called “Squad” earlier in December.

And, fans of 21 will be pleased to know he has new music with Young Thug coming out soon. The song is presumably called “Issa Hit,” alluding to the amazing viral video of 21 talking about his trademark forehead tattoo of a knife.

It seems like 21 has been everywhere lately. He recently linked with Chi-town's Lil Durk for a new track called “Shooter2x,” and he also hopped on the track “I Be On” with Compton’s YG. It also appears that a Savage Mode 2 mixtape with Metro Boomin might be on the way, which is fantastic news for fans of the rising ATL superstar.

Additionally, 21 recently popped up alongside Blac Youngsta in Shy Glizzy’s “Out the Block” video, and he dropped his biggest collaboration to date when he put out “Sneakin” with Drake. He also has a guest feature on DC4 with Drizzy’s rival, Meek Mill, for the track “Offended.”

