The 2017 XXL Freshman Class was finally revealed this week, marking the 10th anniversary of the Freshman franchise. This year’s Freshman Class includes The Bay Area’s Kamaiyah, The Bronx’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Philadelphia’s PnB Rock, Tokyo representer Madeintyo, Atlanta’s Playboi Carti, Portland’s Aminé, Atlanta’s Kap G, Ventura, Calif.’s Kyle; Houston’s Ugly God and 10th Spot winner XXXTentacion.

XXL offers a behind-the-scenes look, presented by #MAGNUMCondoms, at what it takes to get everything accomplished during a Freshman day. Months of preparation and planning goes into the final cover, which was shot back in April at Dune Studios in Brooklyn. From 7 a.m to 7 p.m., each member of the 2017 XXL Freshman Class took part in solo portraits, solo freestyles, group cyphers, profile interviews and the cover, which was shot by photographer Travis Shinn.

Rappers like XXXTentacion and Ugly God met for the very first time at the shoot, after knowing one another strictly via the internet. Kamaiyah represented for the ladies that day while Sonny Digital helped lead each artist with a dope beat during their respective cyphers.

The Freshmen were more than willing to help the XXL staff make sure the best product is presented to the fans. Each year XXL Freshman gets bigger and better and this class in particular, for the 10th anniversary, is certainly a special class.

The actual Freshman issue of XXL magazine will hit stands on July 4. Before then, fans can see all 10 artists hit the stage to perform for the XXL Freshman show at New York City’s PlayStation Theater on Wed., June 28. The Los Angeles XXL Freshman show will take place on Wed., July 12 at The Novo.

