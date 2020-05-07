2 Chainz Reopens Atlanta Restaurants for Dine-In Service

2 Chainz is back in business after Georgia state officials announced their decision to allow establishments to reopen their doors to the public last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report from TMZ on Thursday (May 7), both of Chainz's Escobar Restaurant and Tapas locations in Atlanta opened back up on Tuesday (May 5). Bentley Didier, a spokesperson for the restaurants, told the outlet that although they are allowing customers to dine-in, Escobar is operating under preventative guidelines that will protect their patrons and staff from contracting the illness.

Didier claims that the newly enforced safety measures include sections that are limited to four people or less, meals served in to-go containers, masks and gloves to be provided if requested and customers are being asked to wash their hands in the restroom upon entering the restaurant. Those who order hookahs will be given disposable hoses and the hookahs will be sanitized after each use.

Both Escobar Restaurant and Tapas locations have outdoor seating, allowing customers to spread out while dining at the establishments. The staff is also limited for the time being and DJs have yet to return to the restaurants. Instead, customers are being entertained with music from playlists. Dancing at the restaurants is also limited to a party's particular section, so they can only interact with the people they came with.

2 Chainz reopening his restaurant on Tuesday comes over a week after announcing plans to open back up for dine-in service after only serving take-out orders once the statewide stay-at-home orders were put in place. The Atlanta rapper's business partner, Snoop Dillard, told TMZ about their decision to follow the state's lift on quarantine restrictions. However, hours later, they had a change of heart and decided not to open after all.

Days later, 2 Chainz tweeted that instead of following government officials' decision and reopening his Escobar Restaurant and Tapas locations, he decided to feed the homeless.