2 Chainz Delays Reopening of Atlanta Restaurants, Feeds the Homeless Instead

2 Chainz will no longer reopen the doors to his Atlanta restaurants despite previously announcing he would after Georgia government officials' decided to lift social distancing restrictions amid coronavirus. However, he is still in business and giving back.

On Monday (April 27), Chainz posted on Twitter that instead of opening the doors to his Escobar Restaurant and Tapas establishments today, he will be feeding the homeless. In addition to the tweet, the Atlanta rapper uploaded a short clip, showing a number of residents lined up outside of one of his restaurants, while also practicing the advised six feet of distance between other customers.

Snoop Dillard, 2 Chainz's business partner and co-owner, told TMZ on Friday (April 24) that they would be opening back up for business, also ensuring that the public's safety is a top priority. Hours later, Chainz and Dillard had a change of heart about reopening. "After careful consideration, we are not going to open our restaurants on Monday. It has not officially been decided when we will start having dine-in service," Dillard told the outlet.

On March 19, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas began limiting their service to take-out orders as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, despite offering take-out service, sales have decreased by 95 percent at both restaurants during the quarantine. Both establishments have also been forced to furlough 80 percent of its' staff.

Tity Boi joins Killer Mike, who has also decided to keep his Atlanta barbershops closed despite the state's governor giving some businesses including gyms, hair salons, nail salons, barbershops and bowling alleys, the green light to reopen.