2 Chainz is getting back to business. The rapper has decided to follow Georgia state officials' decision to reopen businesses by opening the doors to his restaurants despite the coronavirus pandemic still affecting the world.

The rapper's Escobar Restaurant and Tapas in Atlanta will begin dine-in on Mon., April 27. Snoop Dillard, 2 Chainz's business partner and co-owner, tells TMZ on Friday (April 24) that they're making the public's safety a top priority.

As of March 19, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas began serving take-out food options only in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite take-out orders being serviced, sales at both locations are down 95 percent during quarantine. Both restaurants were forced to furlough around 80 percent of its staff.

2 Chainz and Dillard plan to bring back 65 percent of their restaurant staff with their new dine-in service in motion. That's a total of 80 people.

While Tity Boi is making the choice to get his employees in Georgia back to work, Killer Mike has decided not to. On Tuesday (April 21), the Run The Jewels member revealed that he would not reopen his barbershops in Atlanta despite Gov. Brian Kemp allowing some nonessential businesses to open their doors today. Mike cited the "safety of our employees and our customers" as the reason why his barbershops will remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kemp announced that gyms, hair salons, nail salons, barbershops and bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen today. The decision has caused Kemp to receive backlash as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Kemp said the entities that he is allowing to reopen will be subject to specific restrictions. This inclues social distancing, regular sanitation, screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing masks and gloves if appropriate, separating workspaces by at least six feet, teleworking where at all possible. and implementing staggered shifts.