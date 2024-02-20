Young Thug Named as Alleged Gunman in 2013 Shooting During 911 Call Played in YSL Trial – Watch

Young Thug has been named as the alleged gunman responsible for a 2013 shooting in a 911 call played during the rapper's ongoing YSL RICO Trial.

Young Thug Named as Alleged Gunman in 911 Call

On Tuesday (Feb. 20), Young Thug's ongoing YSL Trial entered its 32nd day. The prosecution kicked things off by playing a recorded 911 call from Sept. 11, 2013, in which a woman calls and names Thug as the person responsible for shooting a mutual friend. The woman clarifies in the clip below that this information was passed on to her by someone else, and that the shooting victim is no longer in danger, but she wants to get Thug's identity on the record.

"They came to my house and told me that the guy who shot somebody's name was Young Thug, whoever that's supposed to be," the woman can be heard saying.

YSL RICO Trial Defense Attorney Arrested on Gang Charges

The phone call is the latest bit of bad luck to befall Thug's defense team. On Feb. 16 it was reported that defense attorney Nicole Fegan had been arrested in Atlanta and hit with gang-related charges. The Atlanta Police Department confirmed with XXL that Fegan has been taken into custody and transported to Fulton County Jail on charges of participation in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to commit tampering with evidence.

Fegan's charges stem from a 2022 incident that is unrelated to the ongoing YSL RICO case. Investigators found that after two men were shot in northwest Atlanta, Fegan allegedly made direct contact with a suspect of the shooting, and told him there was an active warrant for his arrest. After learning of the warrant during a court hearing related to the shooting, Fegan allegedly then told the suspect to get rid of his phone as police prepared for his arrest.

See Young Thug's YSL RICO trial below.

Watch the Full Livestream of the Young Thug YSL Trial