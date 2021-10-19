Young Thug Reveals He and Mac Miller Recorded “Day Before” Song the Day Before Mac Died

Young Thug has a posthumous Mac Miller feature on his newly released album, Punk, and the collaboration took place just before Mac's untimely death a few years ago.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club radio show on Monday (Oct. 19), Thugger explained that the record, "Day Before," with himself and Mac Miller, happened the day before the Pittsburgh artist died of an apparent drug overdose on Sept. 8, 2018.

"I was with Mac [Miller] the day before he died," Thug began. "He was at my studio. We did the song on my album. This shit so crazy, but coincidental. He came to the studio, did a song. The next day, he died. And the song that we did at the studio, the name of the song is 'Day Before.' Shit crazy."

Young Thug went on to describe track No. 20—the last song on the album.

"But the song is just about women," he continued. "Like...Back then they didn't want me, now I'm hot, they all...It was like, flamboyant. Yeah, 'Day Before.' This nigga died the next day, bro."

When asked if he reflects on his final moments with Mac Miller, although Thug wasn't aware that would be the last time they'd see one another, the Atlanta rapper confirmed that he does.

"Yeah, I think deep on that because it's...is that a sign?" he told morning show co-hosts Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee.

Prior to Thugger sharing this information about his relationship with Mac Miller, Thug also spoke on the closeness of his relationship with Juice Wrld, who died of an accidental overdose after suffering from a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport in December of 2019. Juice has a posthumous feature on the album as well on the track "Rich Nigga Shit."

Young Thug even admitted that he hasn't processed the deaths of neither Mac nor Juice and feels he's still running from dealing with the emotions tied to their passings.

The Young Stoner Life Records head dropped his newest effort, Punk, on Friday (Oct. 18). However, unlike the other projects that arrived that day on midnight, Thug's did not. Instead, his LP was available on DSPs around 3 a.m.

Check out Young Thug's full interview with The Breakfast Club below. He begins speaking on Mac Miller around the 46:10-mark.