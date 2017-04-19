Young Dolph Is Defiant in His New “100 Shots” Video

Young Dolph is addressing the shooting incident from February in the best way he knows how—through his music. After releasing his Bulletproof project, which covered the shooting that sent 100 bullets into his bulletproof vehicle on February 25, the Memphis rapper is now dropping the visuals for one of the records off the LP called "100 Shots." Watch the flick below.

The video shows Dolph posted up in the parking lot of a local mini-mart with a squad of people from the community as he raps along to the hardcore record. The MC gives a taste of what it's like in his hood by showing some of the faces of the people and the environment as well as the energy that he keeps himself around on the daily while living there. Another scene shows Dolph surrounded by bullets on the floor, which he picks up and drops through his hands as a means to make peace with the scary incident from earlier this year.

"100 Shots" comes straight off of the rapper's latest Bulletproof project, which features a tracklist that told the story of what happened during the shooting. The tracklist read, “100 Shots,” “In Charlotte,” “But I’m Bulletproof,” “So Fuk’em,’ “That’s How I Feel,” “All Of Them,” “I’m So Real,” “I Pray for My Enemies,” “I’m Everything You Wanna Be” and “SMH.” Unfortunately, there are still no answers in the case, but police are reportedly confident they will find the shooters.

Watch the new visuals from Young Dolph below.

