Young Buck Planning to Sue the IRS

Young Buck is ready to fire back at the Internal Revenue Services. According to the local NBC affiliate in Nashville, WSMV-TV, Buck is suing the IRS over a raid of his property that occurred in August.

As previously reported, federal agents raided the home of the former G-Unit member this summer due to delinquent tax payments totaling roughly $300,000. They seized jewelry, furniture, platinum plaques and his recording equipment.

The rapper is claiming the government's actions hindered his ability to make money and ultimately pay off the debts. An auction of Buck’s seized property was scheduled for yesterday (October 28), but was reportedly canceled by the IRS.

The Tennessee spitter also said in late August that he was planning to sue 50 Cent & G-Unit Records. As of press time, no paper work has been filed on either case.

Young Buck will be releasing a mixtape this Halloween. Produced entirely by Drumma Boy, the 16-track project will feature Lupe Fiasco, Game, 8Ball & MJG, Rocko and the Outlawz and will be available for free download. —Adam Fleischer